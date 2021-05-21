Nigeria's top army commander killed in plane crash

Issued on:

Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, January 31, 2021.
Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, January 31, 2021. © Audu Marte, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
3 min

Nigeria's top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru was killed on Friday when his plane crashed in the country's north, an air force spokesman said.

Advertising

Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was just appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January in a shakeup of the top military command to better fight surging violence and a more than decade-long jihadist insurgency.

Attahiru was killed when the aircraft crashed in northern Kaduna state, air force spokesman Edward Gabkwet confirmed to AFP, without giving any details about the incident.

The crash comes three months after a small Nigerian air force passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja airport following alleged engine failure, killing all seven people on board.

Attahiru died as news was emerging that Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadist leader Abubakar Shekau had been seriously wounded after clashes with fighters from a rival Islamic State-allied faction.

Nigeria's military has been battling an Islamist insurgency in the northeast since 2009, a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 and displaced around two million more.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN