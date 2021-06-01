Algeria begins reopening borders after 14-month pandemic closure

Algeria has begun allowing travellers to return to the country after a long pandemic-related ban on arrivals, but frustrations remain for many.

After a 14-month suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic, Algeria is reopening its airspace and allowing flights to and from a handful of countries. However, many conditions are still being imposed on arrivals to the North African nation to stem the risk of a rise in Covid-19 infection rates, including a compulsory five-day hotel quarantine.

While the resumption of commercial flights comes as a relief for some among Algeria's diaspora in France, frustration remains high with Covid-19 conditions strict, tickets costly and hard to come by for the relatively few flights available, and land and sea borders still shut.

FRANCE 24's Mohamed Farhat, Mandi Heshmati, Elise Marne, and Ellen Gainsford filed this report.

To watch, click on the video player above.

