Counter-terrorism in the Sahel: A training session with French special forces

One year ago, French special forces killed Abdelmalek Droukdel, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). The Algerian jihadist, who had led several attacks in his own country, was killed near the Algerian border in Mali. But France's fight against jihadists in Africa's Sahel region continues, with more than 5,000 of the country's troops engaged in the operations.

French special forces agreed to be filmed by our reporters on the ground while setting up a training operation – in flight on a C3 ISTAR aircraft providing intelligence support for a commando on the ground, inside a Sabre Task Force operations centre and observing a training raid on the ground.

FRANCE 24's Armelle Charrier and Karim Hakiki filed this report with particularly rare French special forces training footage.

To watch, click on the video player above.

