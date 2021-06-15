Tigray in crisis as Ethiopia prepares to vote in regional elections
Issued on:
Ethiopia is preparing to hold crucial and twice-delayed elections across the country on June 21, despite growing concern over the credibility of the vote as well as a famine in war-torn Tigray. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, appointed in 2018 after years of anti-government unrest, craves a popular mandate through competitive elections to cement a promised democratic rebirth in Africa's second-most populous nation.
Advertising
Click on the player above to watch the report by Maria Gerth-Niculescu.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe