Live: Ivory Coast’s ex-leader Gbagbo heads home after ICC acquittal

Laurent Gbagbo's supporters hold a welcome home bannerat a rally in Yopougon, a popular district of Abidjan, on June 17, 2021. © Sia Kambou, AFP

Ivory Coast’s former president Laurent Gbagbo returns home to Abidjan on Thursday, a decade after he was ousted from power and sent to The Hague to face war crimes charges of which he was later acquitted. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of his homecoming.