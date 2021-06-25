More than a dozen UN peacekeepers in Mali wounded in car-bomb attack

Soldiers from a German detachment of MINUSMA during a patrol on the road from Gao to Gossi in Mali on August 2, 2018.

A car-bomb attack in northern Mali has wounded 15 UN peacekeepers, the United Nations said on Friday, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state.

The car bomb attack Friday morning on a temporary forward operating base of the UN mission in Mali, known by the acronym MINUSMA, occurred near the village of Ichagara, in the northern Gao region. An evacuation operation was underway, said MINUSMA in a Twitter post.

Ce matin, une base opérationnelle temporaire de la Force de la MINUSMA près du village d'Ichagara, dans la commune de Tarkint, région de #Gao, a été la cible d’une attaque au véhicule piégé. 15 #Casquesbleus ont été blessés, leur évacuation est en cours. pic.twitter.com/l40GsrLFzd — MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) June 25, 2021

Some of the wounded soldiers were in a serious condition, according to FRANCE 24’s terrorism expert, Wassim Nasr.

A member of the German parliament's defence committee, who requested anonymity, told AFP that all the wounded were German. Twelve were seriously injured, the MP said.

The attack against German MINUSMA troops is said to be the first time the #Bundeswehr has been targeted in #Mali. https://t.co/waBFuoKJDR — Michael Shurkin (@MichaelShurkin) June 25, 2021

MINUSMA has around 13,000 troops drawn from several nations deployed across the vast semi-arid country.

Mali is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2012 and which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives since.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed the centre of the country and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Crossroads for jihadist groups, arms and people-smuggling

The attack came days after a massive car bomb targeted a French reconnaissance patrol in the central Malian town of Gossi, wounding six French soldiers and four civilians.

France currently has 5,100 troops in the arid and volatile Sahel region, which stretches across Africa under the Sahara desert encompassing Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The Sahel is seen by many Western politicians and experts as a major risk because of the growing strength of jihadist groups there, as well as its role as a crossroads for arms and people-smuggling.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the country's president of a decade. The power vacuum that was created ultimately led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013. A peace agreement was signed in 2015 by three parties — the government, a coalition of groups who seek autonomy in northern Mali, and a pro-government militia.

However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency. The extremists, affiliated with al Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) group, have moved from the arid north to more populous central Mali since 2015 where their presence has stoked animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the area.

In the latest turmoil, Col. Assimi Goita grabbed power in August 2020 by overthrowing Mali’s democratically elected president. He eventually agreed to a transitional government led by a civilian president and prime minister but on May 24 he ousted those civilian leaders after they announced a Cabinet reshuffle.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

