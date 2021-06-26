Doctors Without Borders says woman killed in ambush in Central African Republic

News of the deadly ambush comes just a day after the charity reported the killing of three workers in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region.

Doctors Without Borders said Saturday a woman had been killed in an ambush on its team in the Central African Republic, with the French-based medical charity already reeling from the murder this week of three staff in Ethiopia.

The charity's Western and Central Africa branch said the woman, who was accompanying a patient being transported by its staff near the town of Batangafo, was shot dead after the convoy came under "an ambush by armed men" on Thursday.

"3 other people were injured, including a motorbike rider hired by MSF & 2 patients: a woman & her baby," the charity, also known as MSF, said on Twitter. "The injured people are stable at Batangafo hospital."

The aid group said its two motorbike riders had been clearly identified as MSF staff.

"We condemn the continuous incidents affecting the medical mission in CAR & severely impacting the access to healthcare," it added.

"This is the 3rd attack in June affecting MSF and our patients in the area."

News of the deadly ambush came just a day after MSF announced that a Spanish aid coordinator and two Ethiopian staff had been found dead in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region.

The UN has called on Ethiopia to launch a swift investigation into the killings.

