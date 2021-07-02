France resumes joint military operations with Mali after suspending them over coup
France announced Friday that it will resume joint military operations in Mali, after suspending them early last month following the West African country's second coup in less than a year.
Following consultations with the Malian transitional authorities and the countries of the region France has "decided to resume joint military operations as well as national advisory missions, which had been suspended since June 3", the armed forces ministry said in a statement.
(AFP)
