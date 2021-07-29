South African comics artist blazes new path to wider, international audience

Graphic novel artist Loyizo Mkize is well-known in his native South Africa. But last month he burst the boundaries of his popularity by signing a contract with the giant American comics publisher DC Comics.

Mkize is known as the artist who eight years ago created the first local superhero, Kwez, a trendy 19-year-old man who lives in Gold City, a metropolis with a strong resemblance to Johannesburg.

He is now working on an animated film featuring Kwez and his artwork will soon be on display in a Cape Town gallery.

As more African comics emerge, their creators hope that readership will expand to fuel the industry.

Click on the video player above to watch the full report by FRANCE 24’s Caroline Dumay, Stefan Carstens and Sophie Lamotte.

