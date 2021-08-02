Tunisia’s president replaces finance and communications ministers in latest government shake-up
Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved the finance and economy minister and the communications and technologies minister – who is also acting agriculture and water resources minister – from their positions, the presidency said on its Facebook page Monday.
Saied named Sihem Boughdiri to run the finance and economy ministry and Nizar ben Najy to run the communications and technologies ministry, the statement added.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
