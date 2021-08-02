Tunisia’s president replaces finance and communications ministers in latest government shake-up

Tunisian President Kais Saied delivers a speech in the capital Tunis on March 22, 2021. © Fethi Belaid, AFP

Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved the finance and economy minister and the communications and technologies minister – who is also acting agriculture and water resources minister – from their positions, the presidency said on its Facebook page Monday.