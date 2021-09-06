‘The president is with us,’ Guinea’s coup leader tells FRANCE 24

Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of Guinea’s elite unit, confirms that the country’s President Alpha Condé is ‘in a safe place’, and is held by his forces.

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, the head of Guinea’s elite army unit on Sunday confirmed the country’s president Alpha Condé was being held by his forces. “The president is with us, he’s in a safe place,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

Guinea’s military special forces on Sunday staged a coup, announcing it had arrested the country’s president, dissolved the government and would rewrite the constitution.

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24’s correspondent Malick Diakité, Doumbouya said: “The whole army is here, from Nzérékoré to Conakry, to help build this country.”

He also confirmed that the president was being held by his men. “The president is with us, he’s in a safe place. He’s seen a doctor there’s no problem.”

