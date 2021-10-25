Sudan PM Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, says local media

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

No independent confirmation was immediately available.

A military force stormed the house of the prime minister's media adviser and arrested him early on Monday, family sources told Reuters. 

