Sudan PM Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, says local media

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. © Hannibal Hanschke, REUTERS

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.