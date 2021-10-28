'If they reach us, they'll shoot to kill': Anti-coup protesters defiant in Sudan

Anti-coup protesters build barricades on the streets of Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Thousands of people have defied a harsh crackdown to take to the streets of Sudan since the military coup on Monday. FRANCE 24’s Bastien Renouil and Caroline Kimeu speak to some of the young people at the barricades in the capital Khartoum.

Shops are closed and transport is blocked on the streets of Sudan's capital Khartoum amid a fourth day of protests since Monday’s coup.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan – Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 removal of longstanding dictator Omar al-Bashir – dissolved the fragile government tasked with overseeing the country’s transition to full civilian rule.

“We’re blocking the roads to ensure our security so that the military forces can’t reach us,” said one young protester putting up barricades in Khartoum. “If they reach us, they will shoot to kill. They killed our brothers over there, next to the military headquarters.

“We’re calling for civil disobedience,” the protester continued. “We don’t want to see anybody at work.”

