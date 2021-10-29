COP26: Climate change transforms Mali lake into desert, exiling population

A few days ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, #COP26, new testimony from #Mali has laid bare how #climate risks threaten communities in conflict zones. Eighty kilometres from Timbuktu, around #LakeFaguibine, which has been evaporating since the 1970s, sand dunes have replaced vast expanses of water and farmland. For the six lakeside villages, the consequences have been dramatic: fishing is a thing of the past and inhabitants are left with no choice but to leave.

© Juliette Montilly