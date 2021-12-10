Niger and Burkina Faso kill scores of 'terrorists' in a joint operation, armies say

File photo of Burkina Faso soldiers during a training drill at a military camp near Ouagadougo in April 2018.

The armies of Burkina Faso and neighbouring Niger said Thursday they had killed around 100 "terrorists" in a joint military operation against jihadists on the border between November 25 and December 9.

The operation managed to "neutralise around 100 terrorists" and "detain around 20 suspicious individuals", they said in a joint statement.

They had also dismantled two bases, one in Kokoloukou in western Niger and another in Yeritagui in eastern Burkina Faso.

Four Burkinabe soldiers also lost their lives in a roadside bomb attack, it added.

Both sides deployed foot soldiers, as well as "surveillance and combat aircraft" during the operation, whose headquarters are in the town of Tillaberi in western Niger.

Tillaberi is located in the so-called tri-border area -- a flashpoint zone where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.

Groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State group have plagued the Sahel region since 2015.

