Tunisian president announces constitutional referendum, sets new election date

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday said Tunisia would hold a constitutional referendum next July, exactly a year after he seized broad powers in moves his opponents call a coup, and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.

In a speech on national television, Saied announced a "popular consultation" with the Tunisian people and said that "other draft constitutional and other changes will be put forward to referendum" on July 25, 2022 – exactly a year after he sacked the government and seized wide-ranging powers.

Changes to the constitution would follow the public online consultation and parliament would remain suspended until a new one was elected, said Saied.

Saied's July 25 power grab initially won support from many Tunisians tired of political parties seen as deeply corrupt and incapable of solving the country's deep economic woes.

But he has since faced mass demonstrations and growing accusations that he is becoming a new autocrat.

Human rights groups have repeatedly warned against the trial of civilians in military courts.

'Correct the paths of the revolution'

In September, Saied brushed aside most of the 2014 democratic constitution to say he could rule by decree during a period of exceptional measures, and promised a dialogue on further changes.

In his Monday night speech, he said parliament would remain suspended until Tunisians vote for a replacement assembly on December 17, 2022, the date he has declared to be the anniversary of the revolution that introduced democracy.

"We want to correct the paths of the revolution and history," he said, after lambasting critics of his intervention.

Saied said he would appoint a committee of experts to draft a new constitution, to be ready by June ahead of the referendum.

G7 calls for 'return to democratic institutions'

Monday's announcement came days after envoys of seven Western states plus the EU urged Tunisia to respect "fundamental freedoms" and set a timeline for a return to democratic institutions.

In a joint statement, the diplomatic mission heads of the G7 nations said they "strongly support the people of Tunisia in their pursuit of effective, democratic, and transparent" governance.

"We restate the importance of respect for all Tunisians' fundamental freedoms, and inclusive and transparent engagement with all stakeholders, including diverse political and civil society voices," they said.

They called for "a clear timeline allowing for a swift return to functioning democratic institutions, with an elected parliament playing a significant role".

"This will help to ensure widespread and lasting support for Tunisia's future progress. We stand ready to support Tunisia and its people in addressing the challenges ahead," they added.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

