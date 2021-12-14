French troops quit key base in Timbuktu, marking turning point in Mali mission

French troops on patrol in Timbuktu, Mali, under Operation Barkhane on Sept. 29, 2021.

French troops on Tuesday were leaving a key military base in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu in a symbolic departure more than eight years after Paris first intervened in the conflict-torn Sahel state.

Advertising Read more

More than eight years after then French president, François Hollande, formally declared the start of France's military intervention to root out jihadist insurgents from northern Mali, French troops were handing over a key base in Timbuktu to the Malian military.

Reporting from the Malian capital, Bamako, FRANCE 24's Cyril Payen said it marked the begining of the end of a nearly decade-long French military mission in the West African nation.

“It's a turning point that we’re leaving now with the transfer of the Timbuktu outpost from the French army to the Malian military. It’s really important in the chronology of the French military presence in this part of Africa," said Payen.

03:03

Since the 2013 launch of the Malian mission, France has deployed about 5,100 troops across the vast Sahel region, which includes Mali, helping to support local governments and their poorly-equipped forces fight an ever-growing Islamist insurgency that has left thousands dead.

But after leaving the Kidal and Tessal bases in north Mali, French troops are now packing up in Timbuktu.

'Time for resizing, reshaping'

More than eight years ago, when French troops liberated Timbuktu from jihadist control, they were welcomed on the streets of the historic Malian city.

"Some people were overcome by emotion, women were crying, young people were shouting, I myself was overwhelmed," said Yehia Tandina, a Timbuktu television journalist, recalling the day.

Mohamed Ibrahim, the former president of the Timbuktu regional council, also described the day as "joyful" and "beautiful".

But opposition to the French military presence has been growing in recent years with rising insecurity and increased jihadist attacks fuelling anti-French sentiments in the former colony of France.

The lack of enthusiasm may be linked to continuing conflict across the vast nation of 19 million people.

Jihadist attacks have grown more frequent since 2013, and the conflict has spilled over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

“People are changing their views regarding the French military presence here," said Payen, noting that there were three consecutive days of anti-French demonstrations in Bamako. "It’s really time for resizing, reshaping the French military presence in this part of Africa."

Less French troops, less attacks

Now that French troops are leaving their base in Timbuktu, questions are being raised about the future of jihadist activity in the countryside.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a major drawdown of French troops in June, after a military takeover in Mali in August 2020 that ousted the elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

France's military deployment in the Sahel is due to decrease to about 3,000 troops by next year.

Whether France's mission can be described as a military success is a sensitive question.

"We have to hope that things will get better for civilians," said Master Corporal Julien, who was part of the 2013 French military operation in Timbuktu.

Outside the city, locals appear to have come to terms with the jihadists, said security officials and Western diplomats.

An acceptance of their legitimacy, at least among locals, may have also decreased violence.

"Where there is coexistence, there will certainly be fewer negative acts," said Tandina, the journalist, noting improved security in the Timbuktu region.

According to the UN, militant attacks on civilians in Timbuktu and the surrounding area are at their lowest since 2015.

'We live with it'

Mali's central government, which is supported by the UN inside the city, is largely invisible in the countryside.

Most jihadists in the region are affiliated with al Qaeda. In their propaganda, they boast that they control the territory and have won the hearts of locals.

A Timbuktu resident, who declined to be named, told AFP many people prefer to use the Islamic court system rather than the official one.

One Islamic judge, Houka Houka Ag Alhousseini, remains active in the area despite figuring on a UN sanctions list for having worked in a similar capacity during the jihadist occupation of Timbuktu.

Jihadists recently attacked telecommunications infrastructure, causing persistent network problems.

"Of course there are problems" said Ali Ibrahim, a 26-year-old law student, citing a lack of work among other issues affecting residents' lives.

"But we're here, and we will still be here tomorrow," he said. "So we live with it."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe