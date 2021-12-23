Death toll from Madagascar shipwreck rises to 85

The wreck of the boat 'Francia', that sank off the coast on Monday, is pulled to the beach in northeastern Madagascar, December 22, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media.

A shipwreck off the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said Thursday, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier.

Maritime authorities said 138 people were on the 12-metre-long (39-feet) vessel, which sank on Monday, adding that only 50 had been rescued.

The dead include five children.

The wooden vessel, a cargo boat not authorised to carry passengers, had set off from the village of Antseraka for Soanierana-Ivongo, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the south.

Initial investigations suggested the vessel's engine had a "technical problem", according to Adrien Fabrice Ratsimbazafy of the River and Maritime Port Agency (APMF).

