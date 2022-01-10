Mali's military leader open to dialogue with ECOWAS after sanctions

File photo: Col. Assimi Goita meets with an ECOWAS delegation at the Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali, Aug. 22, 2020.

Mali's military leader Assimi Goita said on Monday that he remains open to dialogue with the ECOWAS regional bloc after it imposed sanctions on Bamako over delayed elections.

Advertising Read more

"Even if we regret the illegitimate, illegal and inhumane nature of certain decisions, Mali remains open to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States to find a consensus," Goita said on state TV after the bloc imposed a trade embargo and border blockade on Mali at a weekend meeting.

ECOWAS leaders also agreed to cut financial aid, freeze Mali's assets at the Central Bank of West African States, and to recall their ambassadors from the country.

The sanctions followed a proposal from Mali's army-dominated government last month to stay in power for up to five years before staging elections -- despite international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections in February.

ECOWAS also rejected a revised proposal the regime submitted to the bloc on the eve of the weekend summit.

After an earlier wave of sanctions from ECOWAS following the 2020 coup, Goita had promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022 presidential and legislative elections.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe