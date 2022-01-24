Hit by sanctions, Mali faces price hikes and shortages of essential goods

Economic sanctions placed on Mali by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are causing inflation and food shortages in markets in the capital Bamako FRANCE 24’s James André reports.

Advertising Read more

Sanctions were imposed on January 9 after the military junta that seized power almost 18 months earlier announced plans to extend its rule for five years, rejecting the February 2022 deadline for elections set by ECOWAS.

Mali’s military leaders promised that sanctions would not affect the price of essential goods such as food and medicines, but this is not the reality in markets in the capital Bamako.

“I used to buy one kilogram of meat, now I can only afford half a kilo. Some people now buy fish instead of meat because it’s too expensive”, one shopper told FRANCE 24.

Sanctions are also impacting supplies of goods such as construction materials including cement.

Military leaders are making diplomatic appeals to neighbouring countries to resolve the crisis.

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe