UN demands access to site of alleged Mali massacre by local, Russian forces

The Malian army on patrol in central Mali, February 28, 2020.
A UN envoy demanded Thursday access to the Malian village of Moura, site of an alleged massacre late last month by local forces and suspected Russian fighters.

The UN's mission in Mali was able to fly over the site on April 3. But its envoy for the Sahel nation, El-Ghassim Wane, told the Security Council an "integrated mission" had yet to receive a green light "despite extensive engagement with the national authorities."

