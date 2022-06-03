UN Secretary-General's report: An exclusive look into Mali's security situation

FRANCE 24 has had an exclusive look at an official report to be submitted to the UN Security Council on June 13. The document details the current state of the UN's MINUSMA peacekeeping mission in Mali and reveals a surge in recent violence. FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr tells us more.

Advertising Read more

The highly detailed 25-page report describes the security situation in Mali as well as the political situation in the West African country. The document says that MINUSMA is asking for a renewal of its mandate for another year, Nasr explains. The United Nations force is also requesting reinforcements in anticipation of the withdrawal of the French-led anti-jihadist Operation Barkhane from Mali.

The document provides insight on where MINUSMA is operating within Mali and it discusses constraints the peacekeeping force has faced in the country. It also paints the picture of a critical state of play, with Malian authorities controlling only 15 percent of the country's territory, including just 10 percent of the north and 21 percent of central Mali.

To watch Wassim Nasr's inside look at the assessment, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe