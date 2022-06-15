France captures Islamic State group leader in Mali

The last French convoy from Operation Barkhane leaves Gossi, Mali on April 18, 2022.

The French military announced on Wednesday its capture of a senior leader of the Islamic State group in Mali.

French troops deployed in Mali have captured a senior figure in the branch of the Islamic State group in the Sahel region of Africa, the military said Wednesday.

"In the night of 11-12 June, an operation of the (French) Barkhane force allowed the capture of Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior figure in the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS)," a spokesman for the chief of staff told AFP.

(AFP)

