Tunisian court suspends president’s dismissal of 50 judges

Tunisian judges gather on the steps of the Palace of Justice in Tunis to protest President Kais Saied’s dismissal of 57 judges, June 23, 2022.

A Tunisian administrative court suspended the dismissal of fifty judges who were fired by President Kais Saied in June, a lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges’ Association said were mostly politically motivated.

The lawyer, Kamel Ben Massoud, told Reuters that the court had rejected the appeals of at least seven other judges.

(REUTERS)

