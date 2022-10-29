Franco-Australian conservationist abducted in Chad, government says

Members of the security forces patrol Chad's capital N'Djamena following the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby in N'Djamena, Chad April 26, 2021.

A Franco-Australian person has been kidnapped in eastern Chad, near the Sudanese border, "by as yet unidentified individuals", the government in N'Djamena said in a statement on Saturday.

"The government has mobilised all security and human means to catch the kidnappers," the authorities said.

"This abduction occurred yesterday, in the afternoon of October 28, 2022," a statement added, without giving details of the abduction.

The victim had been working in a park run by the Sahara Conservation Fund, a wildlife NGO.

The fund was set up in 2004 to help save the endangered scimitar-horned oryx.

Chad has been run by a military junta led by Mahamat Idriss Deby since his father was killed in an operation against rebels in April 2021.

A semi-desert state located in the heart of central western Africa, Chad has been chronically unstable since it gained independence from France in 1960.

(AFP)

