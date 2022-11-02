Warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict agree to truce

Getachew Reda, Representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), looks on during a press conference regarding the African Union-led negotiations to resolve conflict in Ethiopia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) offices in Pretoria on November 2, 2022. © Phil Magakoe, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray have agreed to a truce, the African Union's mediator said Wednesday following marathon talks in South Africa.