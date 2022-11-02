Warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict agree to truce
Issued on:
Warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray have agreed to a truce, the African Union's mediator said Wednesday following marathon talks in South Africa.
Advertising
"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," the AU's special broker, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, said.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe