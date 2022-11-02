Warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict agree to truce

Getachew Reda, Representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), looks on during a press conference regarding the African Union-led negotiations to resolve conflict in Ethiopia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) offices in Pretoria on November 2, 2022.
Warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray have agreed to a truce, the African Union's mediator said Wednesday following marathon talks in South Africa.

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," the AU's special broker, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, said.

