‘My disability has opened many doors’: para sports gets a boost in Togo

ON THE GROUND

Over the past four years, para sports have come a long way in Togo. Today, dozens of athletes are training in different sports. Some of them have also participated in international competitions such as the 2019 African Games in Morocco and the 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games.

Advertising Read more

Jacqueline Kabissa was the only athlete representing Togo at the last Paralympic Games in Tokyo back in 2022. It's been a long journey for the young woman who lost part of her right leg in an amputation following a serious car accident.

"The day I was amputated, I said to myself that it was the end for me. It was the end of the world. I didn't want to go out. I was ashamed," she explained.

But things changed since Kabissa joined a para sports club that had just opened in Togo.

"My disability has opened many doors for me and I have discovered many things. Today, people respect me. Before, when they saw me, they denigrated me. Since I have been doing sports, they respect me. I have value now, " she said.

>> Click on the video player above to view the full report

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe