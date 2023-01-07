46 Ivorian soldiers pardoned by junta depart Mali

Journalists and military personnel wait outside the Court of Appeal in Bamako where the trial of the 46 Ivorian soldiers arrested in Mali took place on December 30, 2022.

Forty-six Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali since July departed the capital Bamako on Saturday a day after being pardoned by Mali's junta leader, an airport official and a diplomatic source told AFP.

The Ivorian soldiers, whose detention triggered a bitter diplomatic row between Mali and Ivory Coast, were arrested on July 10, 2022, after arriving in Bamako.

Mali accused them of being mercenaries, while Ivory Coast and the United Nations say they were flown in to provide routine backup security for the German contingent of the UN peacekeeping mission.

On December 30, a Malian court sentenced the 46 soldiers to 20 years in prison, while three women among the original 49 arrested, who had already been freed in September, received death sentences in absentia.

They were convicted of an "attack and conspiracy against the government" and of seeking to undermine state security, public prosecutor Ladji Sara said at the time.

On Friday, Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita pardoned all 49 troops.

From Bamako, they will travel to Togo's capital Lome before carrying on to Abidjan, a Togolese diplomatic official told AFP.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe mediated in the row and had paid a "friendly working visit" to Bamako on Wednesday.

Diplomatic efforts

The trial opened in Bamako on December 29 and concluded the following day.

It came in the run-up to a January 1 deadline set by leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Mali to release the soldiers or face sanctions.

An Ivorian delegation had travelled to Mali for talks before the trial opened, and the Ivorian defence ministry had said the dispute was "on the way to being resolved".

An agreement reached between Mali and Ivory Coast at the time had left the possibility open of a presidential pardon by Goita.

The Malian government on Friday cited a memorandum of understanding the two countries had signed "on the promotion of peace and the strengthening of relations of friendship, brotherhood and good neighbourliness between the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Ivory Coast".

It also thanked Togo's president but denounced the "aggressive position" of ECOWAS leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Longstanding tensions

Relations between Mali and its West African neighbours had already been strained before the arrests, since elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was toppled in August 2020 by officers angered at failures to roll back a jihadist insurgency.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara is considered one of the most intransigent West African leaders towards Mali's putschists.

After the troops were detained, the UN acknowledged some procedural "dysfunctions" in a note addressed to the Malian government, saying that "certain measures have not been followed".

The Ivorian presidency also admitted "shortcomings and misunderstandings".

But the row escalated in September, when diplomatic sources in the region said Mali wanted Ivory Coast to acknowledge its responsibility and express regret for deploying the soldiers.

Bamako also wanted Ivory Coast to hand over people who had been on its territory since 2013 but who are wanted in Mali, they said.

Ivory Coast rejected both demands and was prepared for extended negotiations to free the troops, the sources said.

"This hostage-taking will not be without consequences," Ouattara said at the time.

The tensions led Mali's interim prime minister at the time, Abdoulaye Maiga, to denounce a "synchronisation of actions" against Mali at the UN General Assembly in September.

He attacked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for having declared that the Ivorian soldiers were not mercenaries.

He also criticised ECOWAS chief Embalo as well as the heads of state of Ivory Coast and Niger.

