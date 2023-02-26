Tunisians take to the streets following President Saied's anti-migrant remarks

On the ground

Hundreds gathered in Tunis on Saturday to protest against President Kais Saied's comments about migrants from sub-Saharan African countries. FRANCE 24 reporters Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili spoke to several migrants, who shared their stories about being arbitrarily arrested and being the victims of racially motivated attacks.

Advertising Read more

Hundreds of protesters chanted "Solidarity with migrants" in the streets of Tunis on Saturday to protest against Saied's statements, which were condemned by the African Union.

"More than ever, we need to show solidarity," said Ameni Jenana, project manager of the non-profit organisation Lawyers Without Borders. "We're really in a state of emergency."

Several migrants shared their stories with FRANCE 24 about being arbitrarily arrested and being the victims of racially motivated attacks. On Friday, our journalists Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili met with a group of sub-Saharan migrants whose house had been ransacked on Thursday night by two Tunisians, according to initial reports.

A climate of panic has set in even among the sub-Saharan students who have residence permits. "Within the Ivorian students community, the atmosphere is really very sad," said Michael Elie Bio Vamet, president of the Association of Ivorian Students and Trainees. "The students are afraid, many of them are confined to their homes."

Click on the video above to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe