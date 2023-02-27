'Turn the country around': Nigerians hope for change after elections

Nigeria voted in presidential elections on Saturday, February 27, 2023.
After Saturday's election, in which fears of widespread violence failed to materialise, many Nigerians are hoping that whoever is declared the winner will help solve some of the long-running and deep-seated problems facing the country, including corruption, insecurity and a faltering economy.

The election has been billed as Nigeria's tightest in more than two decades. FRANCE 24 spoke to voters about their hopes and aspirations for Africa's most populous country.

