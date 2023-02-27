'Turn the country around': Nigerians hope for change after elections

After Saturday's election, in which fears of widespread violence failed to materialise, many Nigerians are hoping that whoever is declared the winner will help solve some of the long-running and deep-seated problems facing the country, including corruption, insecurity and a faltering economy.

Advertising Read more

The election has been billed as Nigeria's tightest in more than two decades. FRANCE 24 spoke to voters about their hopes and aspirations for Africa's most populous country.

Click on the player above to watch the report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe