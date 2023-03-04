In DR Congo, Macron pledges aid, warns of sanctions if peace efforts are derailed

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi attend a welcoming ceremony at the Palace of the Nation in Kinshasa, on March 4, 2023.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday pledged 34 million euros ($36 million) as part of an EU aid package to conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. On the final stop in Kinshasa of his four-nation African tour, Macron said any party seeking to derail peace efforts should face sanctions.

Advertising Read more

During an official visit to DR Congo, where perceptions of French support for neighbouring Rwanda have stoked anti-French sentiments in the eastern regions, Macron was asked to condemn Rwanda.

"I have been very clear about the condemnation of the M23 and those who support it," said Macron, referring to the M23 rebel group. Congo accuses Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda denies the allegation.

A peace process brokered by regional powers in Angola in November has so far failed to end the fighting, but Macron said he had confidence in the plan.

"If they do not respect it, then yes there can be sanctions," he said without naming any particular party.

Macron also pledged 34 million euros to a new EU humanitarian aid initiative for the central African nation.

EU sets up air bridge to Goma

The EU on Saturday announced that it was setting up a "humanitarian air bridge" to deliver aid to the conflict-hit eastern regions.

The air bridge will link with Goma, the capital of DR Congo's eastern North Kivu province, where fighting with the M23 has displaced more than 600,000 people.

The operation will "deliver humanitarian support in the form of medical and nutritional supplies along with a range of other emergency items", a European Commission statement said.

The EU said it was also releasing some 47 million euros to be channelled through humanitarian partners for immediate needs such as nutrition, healthcare, shelter and water.

"The EU stands ready to mobilise all the necessary means to support humanitarian workers, including logistics and air, to meet the needs of the population in Democratic Republic of Congo," said the EU's commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic.

‘Strategic partner in the region’

Macron’s visit to DR Congo came a day after his meeting with President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of the neighbouring Republic of Congo, after visiting Angola and Gabon.

In the Angolan capital Luanda, Macron held talks with his counterpart Joao Lourenco, calling the oil-rich country a "strategic partner in the region".

Macron, who chaired an economic forum attended by more than 50 French companies, said the "heart of this visit is the strengthening of agricultural partnerships" with Angola.

France has for decades been involved in the petroleum industry in the Portuguese-speaking southern African country, which is one of the continent's top crude producers.

Before leaving Luanda, the French president thanked Lourenco for his work to restore stability to the region, highlighting his diplomatic efforts in conflict-torn eastern DRC.

He added that there are "legitimate hopes" for a de-escalation in the turbulent region.

Macron also met with Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera in Gabon on Thursday, after relations had deteriorated as Russian influence increased in Bangui and French troops left the troubled country last year.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe