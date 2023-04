Sudanese army says captured Egyptian soldiers evacuated to Egypt

A column of smoke rises behind buildings near the airport area in Khartoum on April 19, 2023. © AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The Sudanese army on Thursday said 177 Egyptian Air Force troops were airlifted back to Egypt, a few days after being held in the northern town of Merowe by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).