Beninese artisans trained to preserve cultural heritage ahead of artefact restitution

The National Agency for the Development of Touristic Heritage is currently training 100 Beninese artisans on the proper restoration techniques for the royal palaces in the area, where a museum to house cultural artefacts will also be established.

The 26 royal treasure artefacts which France pledged to return to Benin in 2021 are expected to make their homecoming to Abomey, the former seat of the Danxomè kingdom, in about five years. To ensure the treasures are displayed in the best possible conditions, Benin's National Agency for the Development of Touristic Heritage is currently training 100 artisans on restoration techniques for royal palaces in the area, where the museum for the cultural artefacts will established. FRANCE 24 reports.

Ahead of the restitution of various masterpieces from French museums, the artisans at the Abomey vocational training centre are immersed in the construction of this royal reception hall, called an "adjalala" in the Fon language. The work, which began early this year, is led by the French Compagnons du Devoir, experts in ancestral trades. At this vocational training center, the Beninese artisans are discovering new methods.

“Before the training, we built our foundations without sketches,” said artisan John Adido. “But here, we respect specific dimensions. Everything is levelled and proportional. I find it very beautiful.”

“Our goal is not to teach how to build. They know all that. We’re here to bring rigour by teaching them the basics of mathematics, geometry, sketching, how to work with axes, to make sure that tomorrow, they have the skills needed for sustainable restorations,” added Dimitri Andriot, site manager of the French Compagnons du Devoir.

In a few months, the artisans will restore the site of the royal palaces. The Benin National Agency for the Development of Tourist Heritage, under the management of Expertise France, wants to promote this jewel of Benin's cultural heritage.

“Our most valuable possession is our culture,” said Prince Ganse Agonglo, president of the Ministers of the Royal Court. “This work will preserve our historical heritage, but also boost our economy. It brings pride to the kingdom.”

The restoration project and the museum’s construction is valued at nearly €45 million, with about 80 percent financed by the French Development Agency in the form of loans and grants, and Benin covering the rest.

