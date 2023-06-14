US to announce 'next way forward' on Sudan in coming days

The United States is increasingly frustrated with Sudan's warring generals and will decide in the coming days with its partners how to proceed on mediation, officials said Tuesday.

Smoke plumes billow from a fire at a lumber warehouse in southern Khartoum amidst ongoing fighting on June 7, 2023.

"We think we've given them every shot," a senior State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

The United States, which has led negotiations with the Saudis in their port city of Jeddah, has offered to the generals "a way forward that doesn't involve achieving an outcome that's based on violence or military dominance."

"They are clearly not taking advantage of the format that we've given them," the official told reporters.

The United States is consulting with Saudi Arabia and other Arab and African states about the "next way forward."

"I think we'll come forward with a recommended approach in the next few days."

The United States and Saudi Arabia had already warned Saturday that they could suspend mediation efforts after the collapse of multiple ceasefires.

Violence erupted in mid-April between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which refused to integrate as part of a plan to transition to civilian rule.

"I think a real question that we're facing is how much more mileage do we think you might get out of Jeddah on that step-by-step approach?" another US official said.

More than 1,800 people have been killed and nearly two million displaced by the fighting, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday also announced an international conference next week to gather aid pledges for Sudan.

The United States has employed sanctions and other tactics to pressure Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

