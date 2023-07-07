Senegal's opposition leader Sonko warns of 'chaos' if barred from election

EXCLUSIVE

Senegal's main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko told FRANCE 24 the country would face "indescribable chaos" if he is unable to contest next year's presidential election, in his first comments since President Macky Sall confirmed he would not seek a third term in office.

Senegal's main opposition politician Ousmane Sonko speaks to FRANCE 24 from his home in Dakar.

"There will be no elections in this country, or there will be indescribable chaos if President Macky Sall uses judicial tricks to prevent my candidacy," Sonko said in an exclusive interview.

The head of the Pastef opposition party claimed a majority of Senegalese people wanted him to run in the February election, adding: "If we go to a vote, I will win in the first round."

Watch Ousmane Sonko's full interview in French:

Sonko, a firebrand politician and Sall's fiercest opponent, was sentenced last month to two years in prison for morally corrupting a young woman, a conviction that renders him ineligible.

The ruling led to the most serious unrest Senegal has seen in years, leaving 16 people dead, according to authorities, or around 30 dead, according to the opposition.

Sall, who is coming to the end of his second mandate, on Monday announced in a nationwide address that he would not seek a controversial third term in next year's election.

The constitution stipulates that a president cannot serve more than two terms – but Sall's supporters had argued the counter had been reset to zero thanks to a 2016 revision.

In recent months, he had remained coy about a third term, stoking ambiguity exploited by the opposition.

Macky Sall 'bowed to popular pressure'

Speaking to FRANCE 24, Sonko said the president had made the decision not to run, "not because he is a democrat", but because of "pressure from his people" and "in the face of international pressure".

He said there was no reason to congratulate him for it.

Though he said those in power are determined to eliminate him from the presidential race, Sonko flagged that he was "ready to forgive" and even to "forget" if permitted to run.

Calling for free, transparent and inclusive elections, Sonko said he hoped Sall ended his term well "and that he and his family will be able to leave in peace".

He also said that currently he is not in contact with Sall.

Security forces have blocked Sonko in his home in the capital Dakar since May 28, several days before the court ruling.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

