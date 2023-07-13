Tunisia coastguard pulls 13 bodies, 25 surviving migrants from sea off Sfax

The Tunisian coastguard said Thursday it had recovered the bodies of 13 migrants after a shipwreck off Sfax, the port where violent clashes erupted last week between migrants and residents.

An injured migrant who fled violence in Sfax to the militarised buffer zone between Tunisia and Libya rests after he was bussed with others to a temporary shelter at a boarding school in Ben Guerdane, July 12, 2023.

"Last night, units affiliated with the Sfax maritime region thwarted an attempted illegal crossing and rescued 25 sub-Saharan migrants, but 13 bodies were also recovered," the coastguard statement said.

Sfax is the North African country's second largest city and a departure point for migrants seeking to reach European shores across the Mediterranean.

Many attempt the perilous voyage in makeshift boats, and the International Organization for Migration says nearly 2,500 have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean this year alone.

The Italian island of Lampedusa is about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Tunisian coast, and a target destination for many of the attempts.

Last week Sfax was the scene of fierce clashes after a Tunisian resident of the city was stabbed to death in a clash with migrants on July 3.

Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa fled or were forcibly expelled from the city. Rights groups say the authorities took them to remote desert areas near the borders with Libya and Algeria and left them there.

Between 100 and 150 migrants were still stranded at the border with Libya near the militarised zone of Ras Jedir by Thursday evening, according to Human Rights Watch.

They had no access to water, shelter or food, the New York-based watchdog said, though it had earlier indicated that the migrants there had been moved.

On Wednesday, stranded migrants had launched a distress call in a video transmitted to AFP, saying they had children and pregnant women among them.

The Tunisian Red Crescent earlier said it has provided shelter to about 630 migrants stranded at the border with Libya between Sunday and Monday.

HRW said another group of about 200 migrants had been left to fend for themselves at Tunisia's militarised border with Algeria, with rescue teams en route to help them.

Witnesses told AFP convoys had dropped off dozens of migrants in various areas along Tunisia's 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) border with Algeria.

Tunisia has seen a rise in racially motivated attacks after President Kais Saied in February accused "hordes" of undocumented migrants of bringing violence, and alleging a "criminal plot" to change the country's demographic make-up.

(AFP)

