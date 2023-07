France's FM says detained Niger president 'in good health'

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum is in "good health" despite being detained at his residence by coup plotters, France's foreign minister Catherine Colonna said Friday.

Niger's newly elected president Mohamed Bazoum gestures as he delivers a speech at his party headquarter after the announcement of his election in Niamey, on February 23, 2021. © AFP (Archive)

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Paris' top diplomat said Bazoum had spoken to President Emmanuel Macron early Friday. "He is reachable, he also said that he is in good health." (AFP)