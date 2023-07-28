Senegal: Ousmane Sonko arrested

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been arrested by the country's gendarmerie. The news was confirmed late on Friday by members of his Patriots of Senegal party as well as his lawyer, Juan Branco. For more on this rapidly developing story we speak to FRANCE 24's correspondent in Dakar, Senegal, Sam Bradpiece.

Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested on sexual assault accusations and released on bail under judicial supervision, speaks during a news conference in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021.

Advertising Read more

"What we're hearing so far from Ousmane Sonko's lawyer and from the Senegalese justice ministry is that Sonko was arrested shortly after an incident in the late evening [or] late afternoon during which he grabbed the phone from a gendarme (a law enforcement officer) stationed outside of his home," Bradpiece said.

Sonko is now being held in Dakar where he's being questioned by investigators under accusations of calling for an insurrection and theft of a phone.

"Shortly after this incident Ousmane Sonko did post on his social media networks calling on his supporters to get ready to stand up to what he called 'the abuses of the state'," reported Bradpiece.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe