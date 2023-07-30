France condemns Niger violence after thousands of junta supporters gather outside embassy

France on Sunday warned it would retaliate if its citizens were attacked in Niger, after protesters tried to enter its embassy in the capital, Niamey.

Demonstrators gather in support of coup leaders in Niamey, Niger on July 30, 2023. The sign reads "Down with foreign bases in Niger".

"Should anyone attack French nationals, the army, diplomats and French interests, they will see France respond in an immediate and intractable manner," the French president's office said, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron "will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests".

"France also supports all regional initiatives" aimed at "restoring constitutional order" and the return of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, Macron's office said, as the West African regional bloc ECOWAS was readying to discuss the Niger coup during a summit in Nigeria.

