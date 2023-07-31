Senegalese opponent Sonko says he has started hunger strike over arrest

Senegalese opposition politician Ousmane Sonko said Sunday he had started a hunger strike from custody after being arrested this week.

Ousmane Sonko, a vocal critic of Senegal's President Macky Sall, was arrested on July 28, 2023.

Senegal's public prosecutor on Saturday announced seven new charges against the politician – a vocal critic of President Macky Sall who has faced a string of legal woes he claims are aimed at keeping him out of politics.

"In the face of so much hate, lies, oppression, persecution, I have decided to resist," Sonko wrote on social media, inviting "all political detainees" to join him on the strike.

He is scheduled to be interrogated by a judge on Monday.

In a press conference on Sunday in the capital Dakar, Sonko's lawyers said authorities had not respected his rights.

Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison on June 1 in a high-profile moral corruption case.

The sentence, which could bar him from next year's presidential election, sparked clashes that left at least 16 dead.

The prosecutor said his arrest on Friday and the new charges announced on Saturday are unrelated to the moral corruption case.

The new charges are over comments he has made, rallies he has held, and other episodes since 2021, including an incident at his home on Friday that led to his arrest, the prosecutor said.

They include calling for insurrection, undermining state security, criminal association with a terrorist body and theft, the prosecutor added.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

