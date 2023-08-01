🔴 Live: France to start evacuating nationals from Niger following coup

France will start to evacuate its nationals from Niger on Tuesday, following a military coup that has unleashed protests against the former colonial power, the French foreign ministry has said. Earlier, junta-led Burkina Faso and Mali warned that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war" against their two countries. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the situation in Niger. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Protesters gather in front of the French embassy in Niamey during a rally in support of Niger's coup leaders on July 30, 2023.

Advertising Read more

9:55am: Evacuation of French citizens in Niger to begin Tuesday

France is set to begin evacuating its citizens in Niger later today, the French foreign ministry said in a statement, citing last week's military coup and anti-French unrest in the country.

French authorities are also working on the evacuation of citizens from other European countries, the statement said.

The decision to move citizens out was prompted by attacks on the French embassy in Niamey, and the closure of Niger's airspace which made regular departures impossible, the ministry added.

8:05am: France to evacuate nationals from Niger 'very soon', embassy says

France is preparing to evacuate its nationals from Niger following anti-French protests in the wake of last week's military coup, the French embassy in Niamey has said.

"In the face of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey (…) an operation of evacuation by air from Niamey is being prepared," said a message sent out by the embassy to French citizens.

The evacuations "will take place very soon in a very limited span of time", the message said.

1:30am: Burkina Faso, Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

Junta-led Burkina Faso and Mali warned Monday that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war" against their two countries.

The warning from Niger's military-ruled neighbours came a day after West African leaders, supported by their Western partners, threatened to use "force" to reinstate the democratically elected Bazoum and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists.

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali's minister for territorial administration, warns against military intervention in Niger in a statement on national television. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

In a joint statement, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger ... could destabilise the entire region".

Key events in Niger so far

Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since July 26, in the third coup in as many years to topple an elected leader in the Sahel.

The head of Niger’s powerful presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has declared himself the country’s new leader.

Tiani said the putsch was a response to "the degradation of the security situation" linked to jihadist bloodshed, as well as corruption and economic woes.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

At an emergency summit on Sunday the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Tiani one week to reinstate the country's democratically elected president and have threatened to use force if the demands aren't met.

France has denied accusations from Niger's coup leaders that Paris is plotting to intervene militarily, with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna telling FRANCE 24 that "France's only priority is the safety of our nationals".

04:39

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe