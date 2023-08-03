🔴 Live: France asks Niger junta to 'fully guarantee' embassy safety

Hour by Hour

France’s foreign ministry asked Niger's junta on Thursday to "fully guarantee" the safety of its embassy in Niamey ahead of planned demonstrations in the capital following a coup. The request comes as the United States ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy staff overnight. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the coup in Niger. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Archive picture of protesters gathering in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger's junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023.

7:20am: France asks Niger forces to 'fully guarantee' embassy safety

France’s foreign ministry asked Niger's junta to "fully guarantee" the safety of its embassy in Niamey ahead of planned protests in the capital following a coup.

Paris said it had asked Nigerien security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that "the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel" are guaranteed, adding that these were "obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention".

On Sunday, coup supporters attacked the French embassy in Niamey, setting fires outside its compound walls and smashing windows. The M62 Movement, an activist group that has organised pro-Russia and anti-French protests, has called for residents in Niamey to mobilise and block the airport until foreign military personnel leave the country.

3:45am: Niger's military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country

Niger's new military ruler lashed out at neighboring countries and the international community in a nationally televised speech Wednesday night, and he called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.

In one of few addresses to the West African country since seizing power from Niger’s democratically elected president a week ago, General Abdourahmane Tiani warned against foreign meddling and military intervention against the coup.

“We therefore call on the people of Niger as a whole and their unity to defeat all those who want to inflict unspeakable suffering on our hard-working populations and destabilise our country,” Tiani said.

Tiani, who commands Niger's presidential guard, also promised to create the conditions for a peaceful transition to elections following his ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.

2:00am: Blinken tells Niger's Bazoum US backs restoration of his government

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a phone call on Wednesday that the US remains committed to the restoration of the African country's democratically elected government, the State Department said.

1:10am: US orders evacuation of some embassy staff, families from Niger

The United States ordered the evacuation of some staff and families from its embassy in Niger after military officers seized power there, the State Department said on Wednesday, even as the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue working from there.

"Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy in Niamey," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States remains committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy. We remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels," Miller said.

Key events in Niger so far:

Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum has been held by the military since July 26, in the third coup in as many years to topple an elected leader in the Sahel.

The head of Niger’s powerful presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has declared himself the country’s new leader.

Tiani said the putsch was a response to "the degradation of the security situation" linked to jihadist bloodshed, as well as corruption and economic woes.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

At an emergency summit on Sunday the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Tiani one week to reinstate the country's democratically elected president and have threatened to use force if the demands aren't met.

France has denied accusations from Niger's coup leaders that Paris is plotting to intervene militarily, with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna telling FRANCE 24 that "France's only priority is the safety of our nationals".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

