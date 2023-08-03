No signal? How to continue watching and reading FRANCE 24 in Africa
How to watch our programmes and read our articles:
-
On the web
- In French: https://www.france24.com/fr/
- In English: https://www.france24.com/en/
- In Arabic: https://www.france24.com/ar/
- In Spanish : https://www.france24.com/es/
-
On YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3MuIUNCCzI
-
On Facebook
- In French: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24
- In English: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
- In Arabic: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Arabic
- In Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Espanol
-
Apps
France 24 (iOS/Android)
AfrolandTV (free app providing FRANCE live feed in French and English)
-
By satellite
Free-to-air:
Eutelsat 16° A (French)
SES 5° (French and English)
Astra 2G28.2°E (English / West Africa)
NSS 12 (English / East Africa)
Arabsat/Badr (French, English and Arabic)
Encrypted:
https://www.france24.com/en/how-to-watch-on-tv
-
Getting around censorship
A mirror site allows you to access the FRANCE 24 website in all four languages: https://f24.global.ssl.fastly.net/
Use a VPN to access our websites.
Watch the channel live on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3MuIUNCCzI
