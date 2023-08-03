Troubleshooting

No signal? How to continue watching and reading FRANCE 24 in Africa

Tips to continue watching and reading FRANCE 24.
Tips to continue watching and reading FRANCE 24. © Studio graphique FMM
How to watch our programmes and read our articles:

 

  • On the web

- In French: https://www.france24.com/fr/

- In English: https://www.france24.com/en/

- In Arabic: https://www.france24.com/ar/

- In Spanish : https://www.france24.com/es/

 

  • On YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3MuIUNCCzI  

 

  • On Facebook

- In French: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24

- In English: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

- In Arabic: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Arabic

- In Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Espanol

 

  • Apps

France 24 (iOS/Android)

AfrolandTV (free app providing FRANCE live feed in French and English)

 

  • By satellite

Free-to-air:

Eutelsat 16° A (French)

SES 5° (French and English)

Astra 2G28.2°E  (English / West Africa)

NSS 12 (English / East Africa)

Arabsat/Badr (French, English and Arabic)

Encrypted:

https://www.france24.com/en/how-to-watch-on-tv

 

  • Getting around censorship

A mirror site allows you to access the FRANCE 24 website in all four languages: https://f24.global.ssl.fastly.net/

Use a VPN to access our websites. 

Watch the channel live on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3MuIUNCCzI  

 

