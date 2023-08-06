🔴 Live: Pressure mounts on Niger coup leaders as ECOWAS deadline approaches

Hour by Hour

Pressure on Niger's coup leaders mounted Sunday with the approach of the one-week deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and president of Nigeria, reacts while addressing the ECOWAS head of states and government in Abuja on July 30, 2023.

6:39am: Final hours before a possible military intervention in Niger

Pressure from the international community is mounting on the coup plotters who have seized power in Niger, just hours before the ultimatum issued by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to expire on Sunday.

On July 30, four days after the attempted coup d'état against elected president Mohamed Bazoum, ECOWAS gave the coup plotters seven days, i.e. until Sunday evening, to restore him to office or face possible military intervention.

Niger's new military junta has asked for help from the Russian Wagner group as the deadline nears.

Several West African armies, including Senegal and the Ivory Coast, have said they are ready to send soldiers, according to a source close to the Ivorian delegation in Abuja, who did not specify the number of men that might be deployed.

Mali and Burkina Faso, which are led by junta governments, have warned that they will stand by their neighbour Niger.

1:00am: Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger

Algeria is categorically against any military intervention in Niger, Ennahar TV said late on Saturday citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbours," Tabboune said in an interview with local media.

Key developments from Saturday, August 5:

France's Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said on Saturday that France supported "with firmness and determination the efforts of ECOWAS to defeat" the attempted coup in Niger. This statement came the day before the ultimatum issued by ECOWAS, which says it is prepared to intervene militarily, is set to expire. In Nigeria, senior politicians have urged Bola Tinubu, the head of ECOWAS and president of Nigeria, to reconsider the threatened military intervention.

