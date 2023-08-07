🔴 Live: Niger junta closes airspace as ECOWAS deadline expires

hour by hour

A deadline set by ECOWAS for Niger's coup leaders to restore power to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired on Sunday, raising the prospect of military intervention in the West African country. As the deadline approached, military leadership announced it was closing the country's airspace due to the "threat of intervention". Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A supporter of Niger's National Concil for the sefeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) attends a demonstration in Niamey, Niger, on August 6, 2023.

Advertising Read more

5:23am: Niger closes airspace over 'threat of intervention' as junta defies deadline

Niger closed its airspace due to the "threat of intervention" as the junta defied a deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action.

ECOWAS issued its ultimatum a week ago, demanding the generals relinquish power by midnight Sunday (2300 GMT).

"Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighbouring countries, Niger's airspace is closed from this day on Sunday ... for all aircraft until further notice," the junta said in a statement released shortly before the deadline passed.

Any attempt to violate the country's airspace would meet with an "energetic and immediate response", the statement added.

Early Monday, there were no aircraft operating in Niger's skies, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

In a separate statement, the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) said there had been a "pre-deployment in preparation for intervention" made by two Central African countries, without naming them.

"Any state involved will be considered co-belligerent," it warned.

Key developments from Sunday, August 6:

A one-week deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for coup leaders in Niger to restore elected president Mohamed Bazoum to power expired on Sunday evening, raising the prospect of possible military intervention in the West African country. Senators in ECOWAS member Nigeria urged President Bola Tinubu, the current chair of the regional bloc, not to intervene militarily. Other non-ECOWAS members including Chad and Algeria have equally spoken against military intervention.

In Niger, thousands of coup supporters gathered at a stadium in the capital Niamey to cheer on the generals claiming power.

Niger's military rulers announced Sunday that they had closed the country's airspace, warning that any attempt to violate it would meet with an "energetic and immediate response"

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe