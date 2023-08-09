🔴 Live: Niger

HOUR BY HOUR

A street vendor pushes his cart past burnt cars outside the headquarters of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum's Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism in Niamey on August 7, 2023.

6:02am: Blinken reiterates calls for release of Niger President Bazoum

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late on Tuesday that he had spoken to Niger President Mohamed Bazoum to express continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the constitutional crisis in the African country.

"The United States reiterates our call for the immediate release of him and his family," he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spoke to Nigerien President Bazoum to express our continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current constitutional crisis. The United States reiterates our call for the immediate release of him and his family. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 9, 2023

Key developments from Tuesday, August 8:

Coup leaders in Niger named Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new prime minister in a statement read out on national television.

The military junta later informed ECOWAS that it cannot host a delegation from the West African regional bloc, citing reasons of security due to what it characterised as widespread anger among the Nigerien population following sanctions imposed by the bloc.

The second-ranking US diplomat met Niger's military leaders but reported no headway a day after the junta ignored an ultimatum from the West African bloc. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia's Wagner mercenaries are taking advantage of instability in coup-hit Niger, whose neighbor Mali has become a partner of Moscow.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has ordered new financial sanctions on Niger through Nigeria's central bank, targeting entities and individuals involved in last month's military coup, his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said on Tuesday.

