🔴 Live: Niger coup supporters protest near French military base as ECOWAS suspends meeting

Thousands of supporters of Niger's junta rallied near a French military base on Friday to protest plans by West African bloc ECOWAS to deploy an armed force to the country. The demonstrations came as the regional bloc indefinitely suspended a meeting between army chiefs of staff in Ghana's capital Accra that had been planned for Saturday. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger.

4:30am: Thousands of coup supporters gather in Niger as ECOWAS suspends military meeting

Thousands of Niger coup supporters took to the streets on Friday to protest against plans by West African nations to deploy a military force to the country, as a key regional meeting on a possible intervention was scrapped.

ECOWAS had approved a "standby force" to reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum, with the EU's top diplomat expressing concern about his conditions in detention since he was ousted by members of his guard on July 26.

Chiefs of staff from member states of the West African bloc had been set to attend a meeting on Saturday in Ghana's capital Accra, regional military sources had said on Friday.

But they later said the meeting had been suspended indefinitely for "technical reasons".

The sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organisation's leaders about "the best options" for activating and deploying the standby force.

ECOWAS has yet to provide details on the force or a timetable for action, and the leaders have emphasised they still want a peaceful solution.

Key developments from Friday, August 11:

Thousands of coup supporters demonstrated in front of a French army base in Niger's capital Niamey on Friday evening. The protests came just hours after ECOWAS made moves towards a possible military intervention in the country.

The United Nations human rights chief on Friday expressed concern for the deposed president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and his family, saying that the conditions in which they were being held were “rapidly deteriorating”.

“Credible reports I have received indicate that the conditions of detention could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

And West African army chiefs are planning a meeting next week to prepare plans for a possible military intervention in Niger, a spokesperson for regional bloc ECOWAS said on Friday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

