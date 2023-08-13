🔴 Live: Nigerian religious delegation arrives in Niger

HOUR BY HOUR

A delegation of religious leaders from Nigeria met with the junta-appointed prime minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine in Niger's capital of Niamey on Saturday amid ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger.

10:01am: 'It's a first step': Nigerian religious delegation arrives in Niamey

A delegation of religious leaders from Nigeria met with the internationally unrecognised, but junta appointed, prime minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine in Niger's capital of Niamey on Saturday amid ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

"The clerics are in Niamey to explain to the junta leaders that Nigeria is not fighting Niger and that the decisions taken on Niger are not Nigeria's but those of ECOWAS as a regional bloc," a source close to the delegation told AFP.

FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent said that the meeting had aimed to ease tensions following regional bloc ECOWAS' announcement that it would be mustering a "standby" military force to intervene in Niger as a last resort.

FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent reports:

Key developments from Saturday, August 12:

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since being ousted by members of his guard last month, was seen by his doctor Saturday, his entourage said, amid rising concerns for his health.

The president “had a visit by his doctor today”, a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son who are being held with him.

"He's fine, given the situation," the source added.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

