🔴 Live: Niger junta says will 'prosecute' President Bazoum for 'high treason'

HOUR BY HOUR

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has not ruled out using force against the army officers who toppled Niger's elected leader Mohamed Bazoum on July 26. ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger as soon as possible but remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

02:12am: Niger regime slams ECOWAS sanctions as 'illegal, inhumane and humiliating'

Niger's coup leaders said late Sunday they denounced the "illegal, inhumane and humiliating sanctions" imposed by a West African regional bloc, in a statement broadcast on national television.

The military regime said the people of Niger "have been hard hit by the illegal, inhumane and humiliating sanctions imposed by ECOWAS," according to one of the members of the regime, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, who added that people were being deprived of medicines, food and electricity.

01:42am: Niger military regime says will 'prosecute' President Bazoum for 'high treason'

Niger's coup leaders that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said late Sunday they would "prosecute" the deposed president for "high treason" and "undermining the security" of the country, in a statement read out on national television.

"The Nigerien government has so far gathered... evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger," said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

7:40pm: Mediator talks with Niger coup leaders 'constructive'

Talks between the religious delegation of mediators and the Niger junta including leader General Abdourahamane Tiani have been "constructive", said FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent.

Coup leaders in Niger have expressed willingness to resolve the current crisis and standoff with West Africa's regional bloc – ECOWAS – diplomatically, she said.

Please click on the video player below to watch the report.

02:03

Key developments from Sunday, August 13:

Coup leaders in Niger are open to diplomacy to resolve a standoff with West Africa's regional bloc, a group of senior Nigerian Islamic scholars said on Sunday after meeting the junta in Niamey.

The delegation of religious leaders from Nigeria met with the junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine on Saturday in Niamey amid ongoing efforts to overcome the crisis.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe