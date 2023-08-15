🔴 Live: West Africa military chiefs to discuss Niger crisis this week

HOUR BY HOUR

Military chiefs from the West African bloc ECOWAS will meet in Ghana later this week to discuss a possible intervention in Niger, a spokesperson for the regional group has confirmed. The move comes after Niger's military junta threatened to prosecute the country's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for "high treason", drawing condemnation from around the world. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Senegalese military officials pictured on the sidelines of a summit of West African regional group ECOWAS in Abuja on August 10, 2023.

Advertising Read more

1:45pm: West Africa military chiefs to discuss Niger crisis this week

Military chiefs from the West African bloc ECOWAS will meet in Ghana this week to discuss a possible intervention in Niger, a spokesperson for the regional group has confirmed.

The meeting on Thursday and Friday – originally scheduled for last weekend but then postponed – comes after ECOWAS leaders last week approved deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger, whose president was toppled on July 26.

Their summit, held in the Nigerian capital Abuja last Thursday, also reaffirmed the bloc's preference for a diplomatic outcome.

12:45pm: Niger junta 'has no legitimacy' to try Bazoum, exiled minister tells FRANCE 24

Niger’s military junta has no right to prosecute the country's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, his exiled foreign minister has said in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and its sister radio RFI.

Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, a close ally of Bazoum, said the deposed president was being "held hostage" by the military junta that has seized power in the impoverished West African nation.

Speaking from neighbouring Nigeria, where he sought refuge in the wake of the coup, Massoudou condemned the putschists' announcement on Monday that they would prosecute Bazoum for treason, saying the junta had "no legitimacy to try anyone".

12:43 © FRANCE 24 screengrab

11:50am: Putin urges peaceful resolution in Niger in call with Mali junta leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis in a telephone call with Mali's junta leader, Assimi Goïta, the Kremlin has said.

"The importance of resolving the situation with regard to the Republic of Niger exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means was emphasised," the Kremlin said.

Key developments from Monday, August 14:

Niger's coup leaders that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said they would "prosecute" the deposed president for "high treason" and "undermining the security" of the country – an announcement that was met with condemnation from around the world.

West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS said it was shocked to learn of attempts by Niger's junta to bring charges of high treason against President Bazoum. The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric described the announcement as "very worrying". The United States voiced outrage over threats to try Bazoum, saying the move would worsen tensions.

Six Niger soldiers and 10 "terrorists" were killed on Sunday during fighting in the west of the country, authorities said.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe